Andres Iniesta Says Barcelona Return for Neymar Would Be 'Difficult'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andrés Iniesta (L) and Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar (R) hold their awards as members of the team winning the FIFA FIFPro World11 award 2017, during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta said he thinks it would be "difficult" for his former club to bring Neymar back for a second spell.

Neymar left the Blaugrana in 2017 after Paris Saint-Germain triggered his release clause, with the Ligue 1 side making the Brazilian the most expensive player in the history of the game.

Despite the high-profile move, speculation has lingered about Neymar's future, as he's been linked with a move back to La Liga with either Barca or Real Madrid. Speaking to Cadena Ser (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Iniesta said he doubts we'll see Neymar donning the Blaugrana colours again.

"I think it's difficult," said the 34-year-old midfielder, who now plays his football with Vissel Kobe in Japan's J1 League. "Obviously, Neymar continues to be one of the best, and in any team, he would make a difference. But it's not easy to return."

       

