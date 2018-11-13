Andres Iniesta Says Barcelona Return for Neymar Would Be 'Difficult'

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta said he thinks it would be "difficult" for his former club to bring Neymar back for a second spell.

Neymar left the Blaugrana in 2017 after Paris Saint-Germain triggered his release clause, with the Ligue 1 side making the Brazilian the most expensive player in the history of the game.

Despite the high-profile move, speculation has lingered about Neymar's future, as he's been linked with a move back to La Liga with either Barca or Real Madrid. Speaking to Cadena Ser (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Iniesta said he doubts we'll see Neymar donning the Blaugrana colours again.

"I think it's difficult," said the 34-year-old midfielder, who now plays his football with Vissel Kobe in Japan's J1 League. "Obviously, Neymar continues to be one of the best, and in any team, he would make a difference. But it's not easy to return."

