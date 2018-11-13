Juventus Reportedly Eye James Rodriguez Transfer Amid Bayern Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez and have a "secret weapon" in their pursuit of the Real Madrid maestro after agent Jorge Mendes is said to have become involved.

Rodriguez is in the second season of a two-year loan at Bayern but has started only seven games this term, and Calciomercato.com reported the Bianconeri are interested in offering him an alternative. Football Whispers (h/t Sky Sports News) added the Colombian appears unhappy under manager Niko Kovac.

Juventus signed one superstar from Real this past summer when they landed Cristiano Ronaldo for £100 million, and they could be set to raid the Santiago Bernabeu again once Rodriguez's loan at Bayern expires.

Mendes was instrumental in taking Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, as well as his Portuguese compatriot Joao Cancelo, and Juve will hope he can work his magic once more with a deal for Rodriguez.

