Liverpool, Juventus Reportedly Monitoring Toulouse Youngster Jean-Clair Todibo

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Toulouse's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Toulouse, on September 30, 2018 at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who could leave the French club for free when his contract expires next summer.

The 18-year-old has started 10 games for Toulouse this season, and Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness) reported the Reds and Juve are joined by Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in their interest.

Toulouse's other option is to sell Todibo in January for a cut-price figure rather than lose him for nothing after June.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ex-England Star Joe Cole Retires

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-England Star Joe Cole Retires

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    30 Liverpool Players Got Called Up for November Int'l Duty

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    30 Liverpool Players Got Called Up for November Int'l Duty

    Jack Lusby
    via This Is Anfield

    Mbappe Says There's Too Much Money in Football

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Says There's Too Much Money in Football

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Liverpool, Juve Want Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Report: Liverpool, Juve Want Toulouse's Jean-Clair Todibo

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness