Liverpool, Juventus Reportedly Monitoring Toulouse Youngster Jean-Clair Todibo

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who could leave the French club for free when his contract expires next summer.

The 18-year-old has started 10 games for Toulouse this season, and Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness) reported the Reds and Juve are joined by Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in their interest.

Toulouse's other option is to sell Todibo in January for a cut-price figure rather than lose him for nothing after June.

