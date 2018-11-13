Odell Beckham Jr. Says Eli Manning Was 'Phenomenal' in Giants' Win vs. 49ers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made headlines this season for criticism of quarterback Eli Manning, but he had nothing but positive things to say about the four-time Pro Bowler following Monday's 27-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"It has to go to the offensive line tonight and it has to go to Eli—Eli was phenomenal," he said during a postgame interview on ESPN, via Dan Schneier of 247Sports. "O-line gave us time to get open and we just hit some shots. It feels good to get a win, man—I ain't gonna lie."

He also took to Twitter:



Beckham finished with four catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns, but he could have tallied even better numbers if Manning didn't significantly underthrow him on a deep ball when he blew past San Francisco's secondary for what looked like a sure touchdown.

Still, Manning directed a game-winning drive and found Sterling Shepard for the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining. The signal-caller finished 19-of-31 for 188 yards and three scores, helping snap a five-game losing streak to improve New York's record to 2-7.

Beckham's comments are strikingly different from those he made in October during an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson. Jay Glazer of Fox reported the wide receiver was fined for his comments that were critical of the team and Manning.

"Uhh, I don't know. I feel like ... he's not going to get out of the pocket," Beckham said of Manning at the time, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "We know Eli's not going to run it. Can he still throw it? Yeah. It's cool catching it shallow and trying to take it, but I want to go over the top of somebody."

The saying is winning heals all in sports, and it apparently did at least for a night for Beckham and the Giants.