49ers to Auction Jerseys from Giants Loss, Donate Proceeds to Wildfire Victims

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are doing what they can for their community.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team will auction off game-worn jerseys from Monday's 27-23 loss to the New York Giants in an effort to raise money for the North Valley Community Foundation to provide assistance for victims and survivors of the Camp Fire that is devastating the area.

There were concerns regarding the air quality near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for the game, and Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media shared the EPA's report that warned those outside to "reduce prolonged or heavy exertion."

Emanuella Grinberg and Holly Yan of CNN reported on the Camp Fire, noting Monday's developments brought the death toll from the fire to 42. The statewide death toll is 44 when Southern California's Woolsey Fire is included.

The Camp Fire has burned more than 117,000 acres of Northern California and forced more than 52,000 people to evacuate their homes.

