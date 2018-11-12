Nathan Peterman Cut by Bills After Matt Barkley Led Team to 41-10 Win vs. Jets

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday they have released struggling quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in four games this season, making two starts, but only managed one touchdown pass to go with seven interceptions. In his two-year career, Peterman has thrown 12 interceptions in just 130 pass attempts.

As Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon noted, the quarterback's 32.5 quarterback rating puts him on the list of the worst players in modern history at the position.

The effort looked even worse when Matt Barkley stepped in at quarterback Sunday and led the Bills to a 41-10 win over the New York Jets.

Despite the struggles, the coaching staff still seemed to have his back.

"I'm still confident in Nate," head coach Sean McDermott said Monday, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.

This positivity didn't last too long, as Peterman was sent packing later in the day.

Meanwhile, this move potentially means rookie quarterback Josh Allen is ready to return to the field, as noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The No. 7 overall draft pick has been out since Week 6 with an elbow injury, but he is expected to return after the Week 10 bye, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Allen, Barkley and Derek Anderson are now the three quarterbacks on the active roster.