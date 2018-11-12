Alabama Remains Heavy Betting Odds Favorite to Win College Football Championship

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to be the massive betting favorites to win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

According to OddsShark's Kris Abbott, Alabama is -265 (bet $265 to win $100) to collect its second straight national title after beating the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-0 Saturday.

The Clemson Tigers (+450), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+650) and Michigan Wolverines (+650) round out the top four.

Although Alabama never looked in serious danger last Saturday, Mississippi State may have shown the Tide's biggest vulnerability. The Bulldogs got consistent pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, who finished 14-of-21 for 164 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He didn't play the fourth quarter either after suffering a quad injury.

Holding Alabama to 305 total yards can be considered a success when it's averaging 539.5 yards per game.

The Tide look to be head and shoulders above the field this season, but flushing Tagovailoa from the pocket and forcing him to make quick throws could help a team close the gap on Alabama in a playoff matchup.

For the most part, the national title odds hierarchy remains the same. Oddsmakers may be souring on the Oklahoma Sooners, though.

Oklahoma was +2200 to win a championship before defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-47. After that game, the Sooners are +2800, with the West Virginia Mountaineers hot on their heels. West Virginia went from +10000 to +6000 following a 47-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma and West Virginia will face off on Nov. 23, with the loser likely out of the playoff race for good.