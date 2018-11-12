Video: Victor Oladipo Takes 'The Genius Test' to Assess Knowledge of Drake

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo started from the bottom and didn't get much higher from there while taking "The Genius Test" about music star Drake.

Genius pressed Oladipo with 10 questions regarding Drake's musical career and most popular hits. The sixth-year guard correctly answered five of the questions.

A 50 percent clip would be great if Oladipo was spotting up from three-point range, but it doesn't exactly display a mastery of Drake's resume.

Oladipo was particularly wide of the mark when he thought Billy Ocean, who's most remembered for his 1988 song "Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car," was Drake's father. Alas, Dennis Graham was the right answer.

Granted, Oladipo is an NBA All-Star and talented singer in his own right. There's only so much time in the day he can spend on gaining an expert-level knowledge of Drake.