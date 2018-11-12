Pepperdine's Jade' Smith: California Fires 1 of My 'Scariest' Life Experiences

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Pepperdine guard Jade' Smith (5) looks to pass around Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith witnessed the intensity of the Woolsey Fire firsthand as the wildfire approached the school's campus in Malibu, California.

"It was wild. It was crazy," Smith said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "It was honestly one of the scariest experiences of my life. There was a point where they started to come around and it felt like they surrounded us almost."

The Woolsey Fire forced the postponement of Pepperdine's game last Saturday against the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The school then announced on Sunday it was rescheduling all of its home sporting events through Thanksgiving weekend.

The Waves play the Northern Colorado Bears on the road on Tuesday before heading to the Bahamas for the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Pepperdine's next home game is Nov. 26 against the Idaho State Bengals.

According to CNN's Holly Yan and Susannah Cullinane, the Woolsey wildfire "has burned more than 91,000 acres and destroyed at least 370 structures." At least two people have died as a result of the fire.

The Southern California News Group's Rich Hammond reported on Sunday a number of Los Angeles Rams personnel, including quarterback Jared Goff, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and general manager Les Snead had to evacuate their homes because of the wildfire.

Hammond noted Snead specifically had "a very close call."

