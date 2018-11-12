Alabama HC Nick Saban Dismisses Idea of Resting Tua Tagovailoa vs. Citadel

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama shouldn't have much problem against The Citadel on Saturday, but head coach Nick Saban isn't planning on resting his starting quarterback.

When asked if Tua Tagovailoa would sit out Week 12, the coach explained Monday that he wasn't going to overlook his opponent.

"No. Why would we do that?" Saban said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I mean, to say this was not an important game or he doesn't need to play?"

The Crimson Tide have been dominant against the best teams in FBS this season, winning games by an average of 35.9 points per game. The squad just beat back-to-back ranked opponents by a combined score of 53-0.

This could make things scary for the Bulldogs, an FCS team with just a 4-5 record on the year.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Alabama has a 99.9 percent chance of victory, while oddsmakers haven't even put a point spread on the contest, per OddsShark.

Still, Saban clearly doesn't want to overlook anyone as he hopes to bring home his sixth national championship in 10 years.

Of course, Tagovailoa could use some time off after dealing with knee problems over the past few weeks.

The quarterback had a sprained right knee and then tweaked it again during the recent win over LSU, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Trainers were also looking at his knee during Saturday's shutout win over Mississippi State, although the coach downplayed the injury after the game.

"He just got beat up. I think he's fine," Saban said on the television broadcast, via Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports.

Although Tagovailoa might not sit the entire game, it would likely be smart to rest the Heisman Trophy contender once the Crimson Tide get a big enough lead.

The team is facing Auburn in its regular-season finale before taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1.