Besiktas Want Permanent Loris Karius Deal Amid Liverpool Return Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has dismissed reports Loris Karius could return to Liverpool from his loan prematurely, telling reporters he wants to sign the German to a permanent deal.

Speaking to Harberle (h/t Sky Sports), Orman dismissed the speculation completely: "Karius is an excellent keeper; God willing, we will sign him on a permanent transfer. These stories are complete nonsense. Give Karius some time is all I'm saying. Karius has a lot of work to do but give him time."

The 25-year-old joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal in the summer and is not expected to return to Anfield.

He's had a poor start to his career in Turkey, however, leading to speculation Besiktas could cut the loan short. Last month his agent shot down the rumours, per Fotomac (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith).

The former Mainz man has kept just one clean sheet in eight league starts for Besiktas so far and hasn't fared better in the Europa League. In his last outing in that competition, Besiktas were embarrassed at home, losing 4-2 to Belgian side Genk.

He was dropped for the return leg, a 1-1 draw in Belgium that kept the Turks in the running for a spot in the next round. Besiktas sit in last place in their group with four points, three behind leaders Genk.

In the Turkish Super Lig Besiktas have lost their last two matches to drop to eighth place, nine points behind leaders Basaksehir.

Liverpool replaced their former starter after his two mistakes in the UEFA Champions League final, spending big on AS Roma stopper Alisson Becker. He has enjoyed a solid start to his Reds career:

A permanent transfer seems far more likely for Karius than an early return, although Besiktas will be in no rush, given they can call on his services for two full seasons.