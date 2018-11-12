Potential Landing Spots for 10-Time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony

0 of 5

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets are apparently blowing past the honeymoon period and racing directly to divorce court.

First, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski brought word the two parties were "discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season." Then the floodgates opened.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported "Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending." Multiple Rockets players and coaches believe Anthony has played his last game as a Rocket, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported Anthony will be waived "in the near future."

If Anthony's exit is imminent, where could he possibly go?

On one hand, he's 34 years old, playing the worst ball of his career and about to leave a team for the third time since September 2017. But he's also a future Hall of Famer who has hinted more than once he has something left in the tank.

Has he already played his last NBA game? Or are there teams that might still covet what he offers? We'll explore both possibilities while identifying five potential landing spots.