Manchester United Reportedly Open Talks with Ashley Young Over New Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Ashley Young of Manchester United argues his point during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with veteran Ashley Young over a new one-year contract extension.

The winger-turned-defender has been a regular for the team this term, and according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the club want to keep him at Old Trafford for another season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign:

Young arrived at United in 2011 from Aston Villa, and at the time, he had a reputation as one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

      

