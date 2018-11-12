Manchester United Reportedly Open Talks with Ashley Young Over New Contract

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with veteran Ashley Young over a new one-year contract extension.

The winger-turned-defender has been a regular for the team this term, and according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the club want to keep him at Old Trafford for another season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign:

Young arrived at United in 2011 from Aston Villa, and at the time, he had a reputation as one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

