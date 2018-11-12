Zack Greinke Rumors: D-Backs Willing to 'Reduce the Financial Burden' for SP

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly prepared to "reduce the financial burden" on teams looking to trade for starting pitcher Zack Greinke.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday that the Diamondbacks are in a "transition" with Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock due for free agency. Greinke and Paul Goldschmidt may be available in trade discussions to help expedite that process.

Greinke, 35, went 15-11 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.08 WHIP last season. He will make $34.5 million in 2019, along with $35 million salaries in 2020 and 2021. It's unclear how much of the contract the Diamondbacks would be willing to eat in trade negotiations.

Teams may wind up waiting to see where Corbin signs before pursuing Greinke, who is older and will cost prospects. Dallas Keuchel is also a free agent and should see numerous bidders across the league.

A team like the New York Yankees could focus on landing Corbin or Keuchel before making a move for a Greinke or Corey Kluber, the other major pitching name expected to be bandied about on the trade market this winter.

Greinke has been among the most consistent pitchers in baseball throughout his career. He has recorded at least two wins above replacement every year since 2007, per FanGraphs.