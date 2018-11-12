Jose Mourinho Talks Mental Pressure, Marouane Fellaini Role After Loss to City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes his side felt "mental pressure" in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. 

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan gave the Sky Blues the win at the Etihad Stadium, with United's only reply coming from Anthony Martial via the penalty spot.

It was the Red Devils' second important away game in the space of five days, and Mourinho believes that took a toll on his players, per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler:

"Everybody has to agree, it is one thing to go to Juventus and play against one of the best teams in the world for 90 minutes—a game that demanded everything we had to give not just physically but also mentally—and another thing to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home 6-0 and be very relaxed.

"We arrive in different circumstances. Manchester City played three matches at home and we played three matches away in a week where they enjoy 6-0, 6-1 victories, relaxed, no pressure, no mental effort, everything nice and easy,

"It is not the physical effort but the mental pressure. I think some of the boys felt it a little bit."

The Special One was also unhappy that Paul Pogba's injury-enforced absence meant he had to deploy Marouane Fellaini from the start.

"Fellaini was not ready to play for 90 minutes," he said. "I can just imagine when the result was 2-1 to bring a fresh Fellaini to the pitch. I think they would be in big trouble. But when we had that final push, Fellaini was doing an incredible effort to stay on the pitch and was not fresh at all."

                                 

