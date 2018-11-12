Barcelona Chief Questions Ousmane Dembele Professionalism After Betis Absence

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has suggested winger Ousmane Dembele is not displaying the right attitude at the Camp Nou after he was dropped for Sunday's 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis.

Marca reported Dembele was left out by manager Ernesto Valverde after he had informed the club too late on Thursday that he was too ill to attend training.

When asked about the Dembele situation afterward, Amor replied: "All the professionals at Barcelona need to live like professionals, you have to fight in each training session and play where they tell them."

Dembele arrived at the Camp Nou just five minutes before kick-off, and Sport Witness added he was late returning for the second period of Barca's first home league defeat since September 2016.

