Bengals Alert Police After Saints' Sean Payton Reportedly Smashed Fire Alarm

Bengals Alert Police After Saints' Sean Payton Reportedly Smashed Fire AlarmNovember 12, 2018
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took matters into his own hands to avoid a distraction before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A fire alarm went off for about 15 minutes at Paul Brown Stadium before the game, so Payton responded by smashing an alarm in the Saints locker room, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.
Josh Katzenstein @jkatzenstein
Sean Payton smashed a fire alarm in the Saints locker room before Sunday's game against the Bengals. The alarms were going off throughout Paul Brown Stadium. https://t.co/Tt1Az5PBIL https://t.co/kdkfpiJLpb
Unsurprisingly, the Bengals weren't happy about the incident.
"We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time," the team said in a statement.
The Saints went on to win 51-14.
