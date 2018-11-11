Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Juventus Fan He Wants to Return to Club

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paul Pogba reportedly told a Juventus fan he wants to return to the club after he helped Manchester United record a 2-1 win against them in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Pogba left United for Juve in 2012 and spent four years in Turin before rejoining the Premier League giants, but it seems he has unfinished business there.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the midfielder approached the Curva Sud after the final whistle and told one of the fans, "Yes, I do want to return."

