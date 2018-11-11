Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Juventus Fan He Wants to Return to Club

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Paul Pogba of Manchester United gestures during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Paul Pogba reportedly told a Juventus fan he wants to return to the club after he helped Manchester United record a 2-1 win against them in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Pogba left United for Juve in 2012 and spent four years in Turin before rejoining the Premier League giants, but it seems he has unfinished business there.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the midfielder approached the Curva Sud after the final whistle and told one of the fans, "Yes, I do want to return."

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

