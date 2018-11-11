Report: UEFA Plan to Beat 'Super League' Involves Weekend UCL Fixtures

UEFA's plan to beat a potential Super League of top clubs reportedly involves moving Champions League matches to a weekend slot, but La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A have all signed an agreement blocking the move.

According to AS' Joaquin Maroto, the Tuesday and Wednesday slots currently used for the Champions League fixtures would be turned over to international football under the plan.

     

