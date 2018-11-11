Report: UEFA Plan to Beat 'Super League' Involves Weekend UCL Fixtures

VI-Images/Getty Images

UEFA's plan to beat a potential Super League of top clubs reportedly involves moving Champions League matches to a weekend slot, but La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A have all signed an agreement blocking the move.

According to AS' Joaquin Maroto, the Tuesday and Wednesday slots currently used for the Champions League fixtures would be turned over to international football under the plan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.