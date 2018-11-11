Greatest KO in UFC History: Yair Rodriguez Beats the Buzzer with Back Elbow

The UFC Fight Night 139 main event between "The Korean Zombie" Chan-Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez was supposed to be special, but nobody could have predicted it would be this special.



For nearly five full rounds, Rodriguez and Jung threw kitchen sinks at one another. Spinning kicks, looping punches, flying knees. Each man broke pieces off the other with creative, relentless offense.

Jung was ahead on the score cards entering the final round, and with just a few seconds left on the clock, he blitzed forward to put an exclamation point on his win.

That move bit him, and bit him hard. He was met with a bending back elbow by Rodriguez on the final tick of the clock. Check it out above.

It was a crushing turn of events for Jung, who had been out of the cage for almost two years due to injury. Still, even in defeat, it was the kind of electrifying fight that made the man beloved by so many UFC faithful.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, returns to the win column and reestablishes himself as one of the featherweight division's most intriguing fighters. Hopefully both men can shake off the damage from this bout and return to action in short order.