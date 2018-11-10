Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Announce Birth of Daughter Genevieve

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Justin Verlander and Kate Upton host a reception for Grand Slam Adoption Event and Wins For Warriors Foundation to raise funds for adoptable dogs to become service animals for military veterans at Grace's On Kirby on September 3, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Wins for Warriors Foundation)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton announced on Saturday the birth of their daughter Genevieve in a pair of posts on Instagram.

KHOU 11 News Houston shared Upton's Instagram photo:

Upton first announced her pregnancy in July. Verlander responded with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"You're going to be the most amazing Mom!!" he wrote. "I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Verlander also told B/R Mag's Brandon Sneed (warning: post contains profanity) in August that Upton helped him keep everything together during a disappointing 2014 season.

"She was instrumental in me not...like, jumping off a bridge," he said. "I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s--t."

Verlander and Upton married in November 2017, shortly after Verlander won his first World Series with the Astros.

