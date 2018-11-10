Report: Arsenal and Manchester United to Miss Out on Medhi Benatia

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal will reportedly miss out on a move for Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, as AC Milan have emerged as favourites for his signature.

According to Dave Fraser at The Sun, Benatia is set to join AC Milan on loan in the January transfer window and will spend the rest of the season at the San Siro.

The deal will include an option to make the move permanent, with Benatia keen to move on after becoming frustrated with a lack of game time in Turin, per the report.

Benatia has suggested he is open to a move away from Juventus unless his current situation at the club improves, per La Stampa (h/t Football Italia).

"I'm struggling playing a game every now and then. Last year I did well because I had more consistency, unfortunately I don't have it this year.

"It's part of my job, and I work to always be ready, but it's not a pleasant situation. It's normal that I'm not enjoying it, I'm 31 and I want to play as much as possible. January? Let's see what happens, how I'm used, if Juve still need me, if Allegri wants me."

VI-Images/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has only made four Serie A starts this season. Juventus have plenty of defensive options with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani at the club.

AC Milan could be in the market for defensive reinforcements, as Mattia Caldara is out for three months with a torn calf muscle, according to Calciomercato.com (h/t Football Italia).

Mateo Musacchio is also set for up to two months on the sidelines with a knee problem picked up in the UEFA Europa League draw against Real Betis, per Goal's Ante Jukic.

Benatia could also find his chances at Juventus further limited in the future. The Italian champions are keen on signing Ajax's highly rated defender Matthijs de Ligt, per Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato.

A move to AC Milan may therefore suit both parties. It would provide the Rossoneri with experienced cover defensively while allowing Benatia the regular game time he is lacking in Turin.