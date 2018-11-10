Clippers, Bucks Wear 'Enough' Shirts with the Names of Thousand Oaks Victims

During warm-ups prior to their game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks wore shirts in response to Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

As seen in the following photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, the players wore shirts that said "enough" on the front and listed the victims' names on the back:

According to CNN, 28-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long shot and killed 12 people at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks before killing himself.

Additionally, 21 people were treated for wounds or minor injuries as a result of the shooting.

The Clippers released a statement Thursday:

Just 35 miles separate Los Angeles from Thousand Oaks.

The Clippers (6-5) face one of their toughest challenges of the season against the 9-2 Bucks.

