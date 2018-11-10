Boca Juniors vs. River Plate Copa Libertadores Final Rescheduled Due to Rain

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

The first leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed for 24 hours after torrential rain hit Buenos Aires on Saturday ahead of the clash between Argentinian rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Alex Richards of the Mirror reported a waterlogged pitch ensured the game could not take place, with the encounter rescheduled for a 7 p.m. GMT kick-off on Sunday.

Neighbours Boca and River have a storied rivalry, dubbed the Superclasico, and the two-legged tie will mark the first time the clubs have met in a Copa Libertadores final.

The pitch will need to be inspected again on Sunday, and there's a risk further bad weather could cause more issues.

South American football governing body CONMEBOL are set to adopt a single-match final at a neutral venue from next season, scrapping the traditional two-leg affair.