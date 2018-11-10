Juventus, AC Milan Reportedly Tracking Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot won't be short of suitors if they leave their respective clubs on free transfers next summer. Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan are both tracking Arsenal midfielder Ramsey and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Rabiot.

Italian source Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato) has detailed the interest from the Rossoneri and Bianconeri.

The duo are out of contract at the end of the season, with Ramsey having already been told he can leave by the Gunners. Rabiot is talking to Les Parisiens about a new deal, but no agreement has been reached yet, while Calciomercato also noted how "the player's agent-mother reportedly has a good relationship with Milan director Leonardo" that could help facilitate a move to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri may also have an edge in any race for Ramsey. Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is set to take over at the club in December and knows Ramsey well.

There have been rumours Ramsey's former manager, Arsene Wenger, will reunite with Gazidis in Milan, according to France Football (h/t Coral Barry of Metro). However, Wenger recently told beIN Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Mattias Karen) any such talk is "fake news."

TOM HEVEZI/Associated Press

Milan may appear to have the inside track on both players, but Juventus haven't been shy about seeking out cost-effective deals for midfielders in recent summers. The Turin giants snapped up Emre Can on a free from Liverpool this summer.

Landing Ramsey or Rabiot without a transfer fee would be a coup for any of Europe's top clubs.

Ramsey is a three-time FA Cup winner with a keen eye for goal who specialises in well-timed runs from deep. The Wales international possesses the flair and energy to be an asset in any league.

Ramsey recently proved his quality with a stunning goal during Arsenal's 5-1 win away to Fulham back in October:

The 27-year-old is not lacking for interested clubs. Juve and Milan's domestic rivals AS Roma may be prepared to let Arsenal follow up interest in striker Patrik Schick if it means Ramsey moving the other way, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror).

Rabiot is a different kind of player, one who is more effective in a withdrawn role conducting play from deep. However, he has been struggling to impress manager Thomas Tuchel recently:

AS PSG's impatience over Rabiot's contract situation grows, the more likely a club the stature of either Juve or Milan will take advantage.

Whichever teams land Ramsey and Rabiot are going to get classy midfielders on true bargain deals.