EPL Results: Saturday's Week 12 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United caused a shock as they beat high-flying Bournemouth 2-1 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cardiff City celebrated success on their home turf with a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, causing wild scenes as the hosts scored the winner in the final minute.

Leicester City shared a goalless draw with Burnley at the King Power Stadium. Fans and players paid their respects to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash at the ground after the last home game.

West Ham United levelled the score deep in the second half at Huddersfield Town, with the pair sharing the points in a 1-1 draw.

Southampton threw away three points as they entertained Watford. The away side scored with eight minutes remaining.

Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur in the evening's late kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Here are Saturday's results from England:

Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton

Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham

Leicester 0-0 Burnley

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-1 Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Manchester City: 11, 29, 29

2. Chelsea: 11, 19, 27

3. Liverpool: 11, 16, 27

4. Spurs: 11, 9, 24

5. Arsenal: 11, 11, 23

6. Bournemouth: 12, 5, 20

7. Watford: 12, 3, 19

8. Manchester United: 11, 1, 20

9. Everton: 11, 4, 18

10. Leicester: 12, 1, 17

11. Wolves: 11, -1, 15

12. Brighton: 12, -5, 14

13. West Ham: 12, -4, 12

14. Newcastle: 12, -6, 9

15. Burnley: 12, -13, 9

16. Crystal Palace: 12, -13, 8

17. Southampton: 12, -13, 8

18. Cardiff: 12, -14, 8

19. Huddersfield: 12, -16, 7

20. Fulham: 11, -18, 5

Saturday Recap

Salomon Rondon was the hero of the hour for Newcastle against Bournemouth, with the Magpies earning a second-consecutive Premier League win.

Rondon recorded a brace in the first half to help his side win 2-1. Jefferson Lerma headed home deep into stoppage time before the interval, but Eddie Howe's men couldn't find an equalising effort.

Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

Cardiff grabbed a rare victory as they came from behind to defeat Brighton in south Wales.

Lewis Dunk gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead with a header, but the hosts quickly fought their way back into the game.

Callum Paterson's effort gave the Bluebirds an equaliser after 28 minutes, and the sending-off of Seagulls player Dale Stephens swung the fixture in the Welsh side's favour.

Brighton appeared to have earned a point as the clock reached 90 minutes, but a wild scramble saw Sol Bamba fire home the winner for the home team.

Visiting coach Chris Hughton was disappointed by Bamba's goal, with the flag not being raised for offside.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Per Michael Pearlman of BBC Sport, Hughton said:

"I don't think Sol Bamba looked offside, he was offside! I understand the sending off, some would give it, some wouldn't, but on the winning goal he is offside and for me that is not a difficult decision to make.

We have a linesman in a very good position when the ball comes back in, so for me, I am more angry with the second decision than the first one."

Southampton will feel aggrieved they didn't win against Watford, with the Saints leading for most of the game on the south coast.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Manolo Gabbiadini opened the scoring after 20 minutes from close range, but Jose Holebas gave the travelling fans something to sing about with a strike after 82 minutes.

Charlie Austin was furious as his goal was given offside. The Saints striker remonstrated with referee Simon Hooper, with replays showing the effort should have stood.

Felipe Anderson disappointed Huddersfield on the road. The West Ham attacker found an equaliser with 16 minutes remaining.

Alex Pritchard had given the Terriers a sixth-minute advantage, but the hosts were forced to settle for a point.

Leicester were unable to secure a victory in memory of chairman Srivaddhanaprabha, with Burnley taking home a share of the points on a sombre day at the King Power Stadium.