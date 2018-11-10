Jadon Sancho Happy at Borussia Dortmund Amid PSG Transfer Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho has said he is "not wasting thoughts" on rumours linking him with a move away from the club at the moment.

Sancho has emerged as one of European football's hottest prospects this season, starring for a Dortmund side that sit top of the Bundesliga. Unsurprisingly, he's been linked with some huge clubs and according to Sky Sports the French giants Paris Saint-Germain are "very interested" in the 18-year-old.

However, speaking ahead of BVB's huge clash with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Sancho said he intends to be at the Westfalendstadion for a while yet, per Bild (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"I'm not wasting any thoughts on a change," he said. "I owe a lot to BVB and I have a lot in mind with this team. I'm happy here and did not sign for so long for nothing."

In addition to PSG, it has been reported by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News that Manchester City—Sancho's former club—have first refusal on any offer made for the tyro, potentially giving them an advantage should he leave Dortmund in the future.

Sancho doesn't appear to be keen on making a move elsewhere for a while yet, though. Per Burton, the England international signed a new contract with Dortmund in October that runs until 2022.

Further commitment to Dortmund is not a shock when you consider how Sancho's career has taken off since he joined the club.

Per Scouted Football, he's not the only English player that has benefitted from making a move to Germany's top flight:

While he isn't yet a regular starter at BVB, he's been used brilliantly by manager Lucien Favre in the early weeks of the campaign.

When Sancho is drafted into the team from the bench he can make such an impact. Whether on the right or left flank the youngster is happy to run at defenders, get deliveries into the box and even work back for the team.

What's set Sancho apart so far this term though is his ability to get into dangerous positions. So often this season he's found himself in space at the far post, where he can finish himself or lay on a chance for a team-mate to gobble up.

At the moment, he's one of the standout performers in German football:

Sam Lee of Goal thinks that talk of a big move away from Dortmund may be a little premature yet despite his recent form:

It is certainly early to be talking about a lucrative move, especially given Sancho is such a young man and his career is in an embryonic stage.

At 18 he may be a key man in a table-topping side and a senior England international, but he also has a lot to learn about the game. For now, staying at Dortmund and getting regular minutes appears the smartest way for Sancho to continue that learning curve.