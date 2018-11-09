Josh Norman to Dance in Loudoun Ballet's Version of 'The Nutcracker'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will be making a special appearance in The Nutcracker. The ballet will be performed by the Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company at Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, Virginia, on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Norman, who will play the part of the Arabian Prince, said Friday he's looking forward to the show, which will give a portion of the proceeds to his Starz24 Foundation, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror:

"I met these talented ballet dancers at the Loudoun School of Ballet when I was rehearsing for 'Dancing with the Stars.' I have tremendous respect for their stamina, strength and commitment to the demanding sport of dance. Yes, sport. I am honored to be invited to join them on stage and to have another opportunity to dance in support of Starz24."

Loudoun School of Ballet executive director Cherie Maroni added the dancers are looking forward to Norman's guest appearance.

"Josh's energy and joy of dance are contagious," she said. "Josh will undoubtedly bring the magic of The Nutcracker to life in his rendition of the Arabian Prince."

Norman reached the finals during the 26th season of Dancing with the Stars earlier this year before finishing as the runner-up to Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

The 30-year-old South Carolina native's Starz24 Foundation lists its mission statement as providing "enrichment to children through community events and youth programs."