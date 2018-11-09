Odell Beckham Jr. References Kevin Garnett: 'It's Not Impossible to Win 8 Games'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says the Giants must channel retired NBA star Kevin Garnett as they attempt to make a charge during the second half of the 2018 NFL season.

Garnett famously shouted, "Anything is possible!" in a postgame interview after the Boston Celtics won the 2008 NBA Finals.

Beckham told reporters Friday: "It's not impossible to win eight games. ... Everything is a must-win for us."

"Win eight games," he said. "Get in the playoffs. Giants been there before—9-7 got to the playoffs—and I think they did pretty good. So that is the goal. It's not an easy task, but that is the goal. Win every game and do anything I can to help that."

New York has lost its last five games to drop to 1-7, leading to questions about whether longtime quarterback Eli Manning should be benched in an effort to jump-start the offense.

Beckham is one of the few Giants to find individual success despite the team's struggles. He's tallied 61 receptions, which is tied for fourth in the NFL, for 785 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old LSU product expects his performance to continue to improve as the Giants attempt to make a miracle push toward the playoffs.

"I feel like as the season goes along, I get faster—or maybe I stay the same and other people are slowing down," Beckham said. "Either way it goes, I feel almost an advantage towards the end of the season."

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and the Giants will attempt to get back on the winning track Monday night when they return from their bye week to take on the 2-7 San Francisco 49ers.