Brandon Marshall Reportedly Could Be Saints Target After Dez Bryant Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are back in the market for wide receiver help.

After Dez Bryant went down at Friday's practice with what the team fears is a torn Achilles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints "could turn back" to free-agent wideout Brandon Marshall.

Marshall, who was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, worked out for the Detroit Lions on Monday, per ESPN.com's Field Yates.

The next day, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the 34-year-old was in New Orleans to work out alongside Bryant and Kamar Aiken.

The Saints ultimately settled on Bryant to help bolster their receiving corps, but that experiment seemingly ended before it started.

If Marshall is brought aboard, head coach Sean Payton will hope the 6'5'', 232-pound jump-ball maestro can enhance New Orleans' red zone offense thanks to his ability to win at the catch point in contested one-on-one situations.

Marshall finished his six-game stay in Seattle with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.