Brandon Marshall Reportedly Could Be Saints Target After Dez Bryant Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brandon Marshall #15 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are back in the market for wide receiver help.

After Dez Bryant went down at Friday's practice with what the team fears is a torn Achilles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints "could turn back" to free-agent wideout Brandon Marshall

Marshall, who was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, worked out for the Detroit Lions on Monday, per ESPN.com's Field Yates. 

The next day, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the 34-year-old was in New Orleans to work out alongside Bryant and Kamar Aiken. 

The Saints ultimately settled on Bryant to help bolster their receiving corps, but that experiment seemingly ended before it started. 

If Marshall is brought aboard, head coach Sean Payton will hope the 6'5'', 232-pound jump-ball maestro can enhance New Orleans' red zone offense thanks to his ability to win at the catch point in contested one-on-one situations. 

Marshall finished his six-game stay in Seattle with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. 

Related

    Report: Saints Fear Dez Has Torn Achilles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Fear Dez Has Torn Achilles

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dez Loving His New Jersey 🔥

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Dez Loving His New Jersey 🔥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Worst Contracts on Every NFL Roster 😬

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Worst Contracts on Every NFL Roster 😬

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Plans for NFL's Rebuilding Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Plans for NFL's Rebuilding Teams

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report