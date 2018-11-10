Liverpool vs. Fulham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool welcome bottom side Fulham to Anfield on Sunday, with the Reds attempting to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The tale of the tape couldn't be more different, and the west London club's fight for survival has already begun in earnest.

Fulham have just one win from their 11 league matches, despite becoming the first newly-promoted team to spend over £100 million on transfers last summer.

The Cottagers outlay of £105.3 million saw them spend more than Manchester City and Manchester United in the previous transfer window.

Here's how you can watch the action from Merseyside:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Time: 12 p.m. (GMT), 7 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Liverpool: 11-100, Fulham: 25-1, Draw: 10-1

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Preview

Expectations were high for Fulham as they splashed the cash during a boiling hot summer in the capital, but the promoted team have been miles off the pace in the top division.

A trip to Liverpool is the last thing Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic needs at present, and morale appears low for the Craven Cottage side.

Jokanovic's tenure is seriously in doubt after a poor start to life in the Premier League, and the Serb has firmly laid the blame at his players door.

Per Sky Sports, Jokanovic commented about the recent 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town. He said:

"We chose an ugly way to lose the game. You must be proud, competitive and fight at the last moment and make extra effort.

We are right now not showing this quality or effort, we must wake up and when we lose the game we must know how we lost it; we cannot sell our skin so cheap.

A few times before games I say my team is ready for the fight, but are not showing effort or ambition and we must change this.

We must accept this situation and go outside our comfort zone, because this didn't bring us a good result."

After already conceding 29 goals this season in the league, Fulham must now face the full force of the Reds' world-class attacking line-up.

Despite a quiet start to the campaign, Mohamed Salah is showing glimpses of the player he was last season, as he steered his team to the UEFA Champions League final.

Salah has seven goals in the English top-flight and Europe this term, but Sadio Mane has matched this haul to keep the Reds at the forefront of the chase for silverware.

Liverpool haven't been as potent this season, but manager Jurgen Klopp now has a defence that offers superior balance to recent incarnations.

Fulham have scored more goals than any other side in the bottom five, but they face an extreme uphill task on Sunday.

Per Sky Sports, pundit Paul Merson said he fears for the visiting team:

"They've got to get that balance right sooner rather than later, but you couldn't have asked for a worse game than a trip to Anfield. This is the time where managers under pressure worry about the clubs using the two-week period to get someone else in. Slavisa Jokanovic will be worried, especially after losing at Huddersfield. It's games like those that are Fulham's bread and butter because they are not expected to beat sides in the top six. They are in trouble."

At 25-1, Fulham are huge outsiders to win, and the massive odds reflect the sentiment and expectations behind the match.

If Liverpool suffer a hangover from European competition, as is often the case for the biggest clubs, Fulham could use their freshness to steal a result.

Much was expected of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon this season, and the future England prospect could set his campaign alight if he finally produces the goods for his team on the road.