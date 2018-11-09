LaMelo Ball Targeting Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State for College

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is thinking big when it comes to where he will play college basketball next year after leaving the JBA USA team this week.

Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Ball listed North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State as schools he intends to target in recruiting.

LaVar Ball announced on Twitter his son would be attending Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio to get his high school diploma.

Ball received a warm welcome upon arriving in Ohio, with a giant billboard mirroring the famous LeBron James billboard that used to grace the Sherwin Williams building in downtown Cleveland:

The 17-year-old Ball left Chino Hills High School last year to pursue a professional career in Lithuania with Prienu Vytautas.

Prior to playing overseas, Ball was going to follow in his brother Lonzo's footsteps by attending UCLA. He averaged 21.5 points in 67 games over two seasons at Chino Hills before leaving the country to pursue other opportunities.