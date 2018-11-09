LaMelo Ball Targeting Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State for College

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 09: LaMelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai prior to the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is thinking big when it comes to where he will play college basketball next year after leaving the JBA USA team this week.

Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Ball listed North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State as schools he intends to target in recruiting. 

LaVar Ball announced on Twitter his son would be attending Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio to get his high school diploma. 

Ball received a warm welcome upon arriving in Ohio, with a giant billboard mirroring the famous LeBron James billboard that used to grace the Sherwin Williams building in downtown Cleveland:

The 17-year-old Ball left Chino Hills High School last year to pursue a professional career in Lithuania with Prienu Vytautas.

Prior to playing overseas, Ball was going to follow in his brother Lonzo's footsteps by attending UCLA. He averaged 21.5 points in 67 games over two seasons at Chino Hills before leaving the country to pursue other opportunities. 

Related

    BYU Basketball Hit with NCAA Sanctions

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    BYU Basketball Hit with NCAA Sanctions

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    BYU's Media Response to NCAA Review

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    BYU's Media Response to NCAA Review

    Byucougars
    via Byucougars

    NBA Scouts Already Have a Favorite Duke Prospect

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NBA Scouts Already Have a Favorite Duke Prospect

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Paul Pierce: Duke Could Beat the Cavs

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Paul Pierce: Duke Could Beat the Cavs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report