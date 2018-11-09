BYU's Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 9, 2018

  1. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  2. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  3. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  4. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  5. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  6. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  7. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  8. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  9. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  10. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  11. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  12. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  14. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  15. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  16. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  17. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  18. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  19. Bryce Love for Six

  20. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

Right Arrow Icon

BYU's Cosmo the Cougar is quickly becoming the next superstar mascot. His dance moves and silly stunts hype up the crowds and have gone viral.

Watch the video above for some of Cosmo's best moments.

         

From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Sources: Campbell Is Football's Hottest HC Candidate

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sources: Campbell Is Football's Hottest HC Candidate

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for CFB Week 11 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Expert Predictions for CFB Week 11 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ian Book Out vs. FSU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Ian Book Out vs. FSU

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Miles and Kansas Have Spoken About the Jayhawks' Job

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miles and Kansas Have Spoken About the Jayhawks' Job

    Dennis Dodd
    via CBSSports.com