Chelsea vs. Everton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 campaign on Sunday against an in-form Everton team.

The Blues have hit the ground running under Maurizio Sarri and while they are still just two points behind leaders Manchester City, supporters will be delighted with the manner in which the team is performing at this point in the season.

Everton, meanwhile, appear to be getting their act together under Marco Silva, with four wins from their last five games in the top flight. They beat Brighton 3-1 last weekend to move within two points of the top six.

A fascinating fixture is in store at Stamford Bridge. Here are the odds for the game, the key details on where to catch the action and a preview of what's to come from the capital.

Odds

Chelsea win (2/5)

Draw (17/4)

Everton win (15/2)

Figures courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Sunday, November 11

Time: 2:15 p.m. (GMT), 9:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The main storyline heading into this one aside from Chelsea's excellent form and Everton's resurgence is Ross Barkley.

The midfielder left Everton in January 2017 to join the London club having run his contract down with the Toffees. After a difficult first season at the Bridge, Barkley has featured regularly under Sarri and appears in line to start against his former employers.

"I don't think it will be the best," said the midfielder ahead of the game about the reception he'll get from fans of his old club, per Sky Sports. "...I'm not nervous, I'm excited to play against my former club and team-mates—I understand how some of them play, so that could be an advantage for me."

Sarri has been full of praise for the England international as of late:

It's not only Barkley the Everton defence will need to be wary of though, as Eden Hazard appears poised to be back in the starting XI on Sunday.

The Belgium international has been out of action with an injury in recent weeks, but he was introduced from the bench in the game against Crystal Palace and made an instant impact when the match was deadlocked at 1-1:

Hazard also started against BATE Borisov on Thursday and after that runout he'll be hopeful of adding to his tally of seven Premier League goals this term.

He's been the key man in a Blues team that has gone undefeated longer than any outfit in Europe's top-five divisions this season:

Containing the attacking talent Chelsea have will be a challenge for the Toffees, although they aren't likely to sit deep and defend in this one. Under Silva they've been enterprising and attacking in every game they've played this season.

That's not a surprise given the attacking potency the team has, with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison leading the charge up top. Paul Brown summed up how well the latter has been doing since arriving at Goodison Park from Watford:

Given Everton will press with aggression and intent, the attacking players both teams have at their disposal should find space to work in. It means the likes of Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Hazard and Barkley will get chances to stamp their authority on the contest.

While the Toffees appear to be making progress under Silva, Chelsea are performing to a high standard at the moment and in Hazard they boast a world-class performer in their ranks. In the end, if the Belgian is back at full fitness again, he'll swing it their way.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton