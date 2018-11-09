AC Milan, Inter Milan Agree 'Memorandum of Understanding' on Revamping San Siro

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

A giant mural, including a black and white interpretation of 1930's Italian player Giuseppe Meazza, is painted along a wall leading towards the San Siro stadium, which officially is called the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be held at the legendary soccer stadium of AC and Inter Milan, on Saturday, May 28, 2016.
Luca Bruno/Associated Press

AC Milan and Inter Milan have announced that they have agreed to a "Memorandum of Understanding" that has formalised "their willingness to work together on the project for a modern, state-of-the-art stadium." 

In a statement, the Rossoneri said the two clubs want to deliver a "world-class fan experience" and agree that "a shared stadium will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders from a financial, administrative and technical perspective, and are evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro Stadium."

As such, they have set up "a joint task-force to analyse all options accordingly" with the aim of concluding "an initial evaluation phase by the end of the year," so they can complete the project in the "shortest possible timeframe."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Derbies Really Matter to Us...and Always Will

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Derbies Really Matter to Us...and Always Will

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Mbappe Shuts Down Football Leaks' Tax Story

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Shuts Down Football Leaks' Tax Story

    Adapted by Charlie Brooke
    via MARCA in English

    Real Madrid to Trigger Mario Hermoso Option in Jan.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid to Trigger Mario Hermoso Option in Jan.

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Atletico Leak Causing Tension in Dressing Room

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Leak Causing Tension in Dressing Room

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English