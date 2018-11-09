AC Milan, Inter Milan Agree 'Memorandum of Understanding' on Revamping San Siro

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

AC Milan and Inter Milan have announced that they have agreed to a "Memorandum of Understanding" that has formalised "their willingness to work together on the project for a modern, state-of-the-art stadium."

In a statement, the Rossoneri said the two clubs want to deliver a "world-class fan experience" and agree that "a shared stadium will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders from a financial, administrative and technical perspective, and are evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro Stadium."

As such, they have set up "a joint task-force to analyse all options accordingly" with the aim of concluding "an initial evaluation phase by the end of the year," so they can complete the project in the "shortest possible timeframe."

