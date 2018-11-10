Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Barcelona host Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday as they pursue their fourth consecutive win in La Liga.

The Catalan giants hold a three-point lead in La Liga and are seven points ahead of Real Madrid. A victory could pile some added pressure on Los Blancos ahead of their tricky match with Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Betis, meanwhile, will be hoping to record their first win the Spanish top flight since September.

Here are the viewing details you need to catch the action, as well as the latest odds:

Date: Sunday, November 11

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Barcelona (1-5), Draw (6-1), Real Betis (12-1)

Barcelona will hope to welcome Lionel Messi back to the team on Sunday, though it will be up to the player himself as to whether he plays or saves himself until after the international break, according to Sport's Sergi Capdevila.

His return after several weeks out with an arm injury would give the team a lift, but if the decision is made not to risk him, they can at least look to their other players who have stepped up in his absence.

Luis Suarez has netted six times in his last three league games, while summer signing Malcom will be hoping for a run-out after he made a rare and successful appearance for Barca in their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday:

It was just the 21-year-old's fourth appearance since he arrived from Bordeaux, but football writer Ryan Baldi is hoping his goal will lead to more outings:

The Brazilian has spent just 114 minutes on the pitch in all competitions this season, but he'll jump at the chance of more opportunities if manager Ernesto Valverde rewards him with another appearance.

Meanwhile, Betis come into the match fresh from a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti was impressed with their efforts:

They'll need to put in a similar performance on Sunday to have a chance, though, as they haven't been quite so inspiring in La Liga.

Los Verdiblancos have scored just eight times in the league, a record better only than Valencia's seven goals, with just one coming away from home.

By contrast, Barca have scored 31 goals, with 23—more than any other team has managed in total—coming at the Camp Nou.

If those patterns continue on Sunday it should be a fairly one-sided encounter, but if Betis can keep their momentum from Thursday they could make life difficult for their hosts.