Arsenal Reportedly Preparing January Move for Bahia Teenager Ramires

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a January move for Bahia midfielder Ramires after scouting the youngster on six occasions.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (h/t the Mirror's James Whaling), Bahia are prepared to sell the 18-year-old to an overseas club, and Arsenal is his "most likely" destination despite Atletico Madrid also being interested.

