Report: Liverpool Owner John Henry Privately Considering Offers for the Club

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Liverpool owner John Henry is reportedly willing to listen to offers for the club.

According to Josh Kosman of the New York Post, a source close to Henry and Liverpool said the American is engaging in a "passive sales process" and that the Reds are "for sale if he can get the right price."

The price he is looking for is said to be well in excess of $2 billion (£1.76 billion).

Per Kosman, two other sources have similarly reported that the club have been informally placed on the market.

The price Henry is looking for is significantly more than the $477 million (£300 million) Fenway Sports Group spent when it bought Liverpool back in 2010. In June this year, Forbes valued the Reds at £1.94 billion (£1.44 billion).

Two months later, Liverpool were reportedly the subject of a takeover bid that was rejected, per the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton and Matt Lawton.

BBC Sport's Dan Roan shared further details:

Henry's company, FSG, subsequently released a statement in which it firmly denied that the club was up for sale, per Liverpool writer Dave O'Connell:

FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox. The baseball team won the World Series last month, but with a wage bill of $238 million—the biggest in the sport—and a resulting "luxury tax" in the region of $20 million, sources said they made a loss this year.

However, according to Kosman, it is unknown as to whether those losses have had a hand in Henry seemingly having a change of heart in regards to Liverpool's status in the market.