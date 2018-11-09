Juan Mata Reportedly Still Waiting on New Manchester United Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates 2-1 victory after the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 07, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Juan Mata is reportedly still waiting for Manchester United to offer him a new contract as he nears the end of his deal. 

According to Chris Wheeler in the Daily Mail, the Spaniard can potentially start negotiating with foreign clubs from January because his United deal expires next summer and the Red Devils have yet to open talks with him about penning new terms.

Mata, 30, has proved how valuable a player he is for United in recent weeks.

He kickstarted their comeback from 2-0 down against Newcastle United early in October and then did the same with a superb free-kick as Jose Mourinho's side won 2-1 at Juventus in the UEFA Champions League after trailing 1-0 on Wednesday.

The former Valencia and Chelsea man boasts a wealth of experience, and his cool head makes him a major asset for United.

Despite the fact he is in his 30s, his recent performances have shown he still has much to offer, and it would be foolish of United to let him go.

If the Manchester outfit allow his contract to run down until the turn of the year, it is likely a number of non-English clubs will be interested in talking to him come January.

However, per Wheeler, Mata's preference would be to remain in the Premier League if he is to depart Old Trafford, and he has been linked with reuniting with former Valencia boss Unai Emery, who is in charge at Arsenal.

