TJ Dillashaw Reportedly Will Fight Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title at UFC 233

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

TJ Dillashaw poses during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will reportedly have the opportunity to join an exclusive list of UFC fighters and become a dual-weight-class champion.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, Dillashaw will challenge flyweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 26 in a 125-pound title fight. That means Dillashaw will move down in weight for the bout.

Okamoto noted Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier are the only five men who have won championships at two weight classes in UFC history.

                 

