TJ Dillashaw Reportedly Will Fight Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title at UFC 233

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will reportedly have the opportunity to join an exclusive list of UFC fighters and become a dual-weight-class champion.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, Dillashaw will challenge flyweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 26 in a 125-pound title fight. That means Dillashaw will move down in weight for the bout.

Okamoto noted Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier are the only five men who have won championships at two weight classes in UFC history.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.