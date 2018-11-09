Antonio Brown Jokes Media Couldn't Catch Him After Declining Comment

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The media and Carolina Panthers secondary have something in common—neither of them could catch Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Brown exited Pittsburgh's locker room following a 52-21 victory without talking to the media and told his teammates those in the press couldn't catch him. What's more, he was wearing a mink coat.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network shared a look at Brown's fashion choices prior to the game:

No. 84 finished with six catches for 96 yards, and one of them went for a 53-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He was instrumental in helping the 6-2-1 Steelers create some breathing room in front of the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

If Cincinnati is anything like the media members after Thursday's game, it won't be able to catch Brown and the Steelers down the stretch.

