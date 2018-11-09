Antonio Brown Jokes Media Couldn't Catch Him After Declining Comment

Antonio Brown Jokes Media Couldn't Catch Him After Declining CommentNovember 9, 2018
The media and Carolina Panthers secondary have something in common—neither of them could catch Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Brown exited Pittsburgh's locker room following a 52-21 victory without talking to the media and told his teammates those in the press couldn't catch him. What's more, he was wearing a mink coat.
Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network shared a look at Brown's fashion choices prior to the game:
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
Antonio Brown is in the building. #Steelers #Panthers #TNF on @nflnetwork https://t.co/I02cQzhENW
No. 84 finished with six catches for 96 yards, and one of them went for a 53-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He was instrumental in helping the 6-2-1 Steelers create some breathing room in front of the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.
NFL @NFL
ANTONIO BROWN. @AB84 goes 53 YARDS for the @Steelers TD! #HereWeGo #CARvsPIT 📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX 📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 https://t.co/YZoYycYImR
If Cincinnati is anything like the media members after Thursday's game, it won't be able to catch Brown and the Steelers down the stretch.
Conner Placed in Concussion Protocol