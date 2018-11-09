Bowl Predictions 2018: Updated Predictions After Week 11 CFP Rankings

Bowl Predictions 2018: Updated Predictions After Week 11 CFP RankingsNovember 9, 2018
As much as we hate to admit it, bowl season is only a month away.
As the college football season's sped by, only a few programs have been able to put themselves among the sport's elite.
Entering Week 11, we're aware of which teams are in line to qualify for the College Football Playoff and which ones will end up in the New Year's Six bowls.
However, there are a few situations that could throw the current plans off, especially if certain teams come out on top in conference championship games during the first weekend of December.
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Cotton Bowl (December 29): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan
Orange Bowl (December 29): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
New Year's Six
Peach Bowl (December 29): UCF vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oklahoma vs. Kentucky
Rose Bowl (January 1): Ohio State vs. Washington State
Sugar Bowl (January 1): West Virginia vs. LSU
Other Bowls
New Mexico Bowl (December 15): San Diego State vs. North Texas
Cure Bowl (December 15): Akron vs. Arkansas State
Las Vegas Bowl (December 15): Fresno State vs. USC
Camellia Bowl (December 15): Western Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina
New Orleans Bowl (December 15): Marshall vs. UL-Monroe
Boca Raton Bowl (December 18): South Florida vs. Florida International
Frisco Bowl (December 19): Nevada vs. Toledo
Gasparilla Bowl (December 20): Memphis vs. Miami
Bahamas Bowl (December 21): Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (December 21): Boise State vs. Northern Illinois
Birmingham Bowl (December 22): Cincinnati vs. California
Armed Forces Bowl (December 22): Temple vs. Appalachian State
Dollar General Bowl (December 22): Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
Hawaii Bowl (December 22): Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech
First Responder Bowl (December 26): BYU vs. Georgia Tech
Quick Lane Bowl (December 26): Army vs. UAB
Cheez-It Bowl (December 26): Baylor vs. Colorado
Independence Bowl (December 27): Virginia Tech vs. Oregon
Pinstripe Bowl (December 27): Iowa vs. Duke
Texas Bowl (December 27): Oklahoma State vs. Missouri
Music City Bowl (December 28): NC State vs. Arizona State
Camping World Bowl (December 28): Syracuse vs. Texas Tech
Alamo Bowl (December 28): Texas vs. Arizona
Belk Bowl (December 29): Boston College vs. South Carolina
Arizona Bowl (December 29): Utah State vs. Troy
Military Bowl (December 31): Virginia vs. Houston
Sun Bowl (December 31): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Redbox Bowl (December 31): Purdue vs. Washington
Liberty Bowl (December 31): Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl (December 31): Utah vs. Wisconsin
Gator Bowl (December 31): Northwestern vs. Florida
Outback Bowl (January 1): Mississippi State vs. Penn State
Citrus Bowl (January 1): Auburn vs. Michigan State
Syracuse Can Still Crash New Year's Six
Syracuse is lurking beneath the teams currently in line for the New Year's Six bowls.
After NC State's loss to Wake Forest Thursday night, the Orange appear to be the ACC's only hope to join Clemson in the marquee bowl games, unless the ACC Coastal champion springs an upset in the ACC Championship, but that seems unlikely given how poor the division is.
The back-to-back losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh hurt, but Syracuse still has a case to make the New Year's Six as one of the best two-loss teams with a win over Notre Dame and if it wins out.
If Dino Babers' team ends up knocking off Notre Dame, it'll have to navigate a tough test against Boston College to secure a spot in the Top 10.
Of course, Syracuse's case for a high-profile bowl could be hampered by upsets elsewhere, but all it can worry about is what it controls.
Another factor to watch when discussing Syracuse's bowl future is what occurs in the Big Ten over the next few weeks.
Since the ACC and Big Ten share a berth in the Gator Bowl, the Orange could be selected to participate in the New Year's Eve game over an underwhelming team out of the Big Ten, but that would take another loss from Michigan State, Penn State or Northwestern, all of which could happen.
A lot can change over the next three weeks, but if Syracuse can find its way into the Top 10 and remain there with a win over Notre Dame, it'll be hard for it to be ignored.
If that's the case. Syracuse should land in the Peach or Fiesta Bowl to cap off one of the most successful seasons in program history.
Worst-Case Scenario Still In Play For Rose Bowl
As of right now, a projected Ohio State versus Washington State Rose Bowl would be one of the most intriguing matchups of bowl season.
Since both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have been so volatile this season, there's no guarantee the Buckeyes and Cougars end up in the New Year's Six.
In the ultimate worst-case scenario for the Rose Bowl, the Pac-12 South and Big Ten West champions end up winning their respective conference championship games.
If that situation comes to fruition, a four-loss Northwestern would square off against a three-loss Utah, while Ohio State, Washington State and possibly even Michigan fall out of the New Year's Six.
It's a scenario no one wants to imagine for countless reasons, including the lack of interest in a Rose Bowl without a marquee program.
What's more likely to happen is a toned-down version of the ultimate chaos theory since Ohio State still has to play Michigan State and Michigan.
If Ohio State loses to Michigan State and beats Michigan, it wouldn't qualify for the Big Ten Championship, but it would likely land back in the Top 10 or 15 to earn the Big Ten's at-large berth in the Rose Bowl assuming the Wolverines win the title game.
Michigan State is still in play for the Rose Bowl, as it could win out against Ohio State, Nebraska and Rutgers and move up from its current No. 18 ranking.
In the Pac-12, only the Pac-12 South champion or Washington could climb into the mix for Rose Bowl.
If Washington wins the Apple Cup over Washington State, it would move on to the Pac-12 Championship and have an opportunity to move close to the Top 10 by winning out.
And those are only a few of the chaotic situations involving the Rose Bowl berths, but given the way the top teams in each conference has played, it's unlikely to occur, at least for now.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90,
Report: Ian Book Out vs. FSU