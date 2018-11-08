B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: AJ4 'Cactus Jack' F&F Hit the Court, More on Nov. 8

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 8: The sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets as seen during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 8, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

There were only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but some of the league's most prominent playmakers were in action and showing off their kicks.

Players such as Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum brought the fire, as seen below.

          

Russ Wears the Nigel Sylvester AJ1s

           

Durant Wears a Nike KD 11 PE

           

Calm Look for CP3, Rocking Nike React Element 87

         

CP3 Pays Homage to the '90s TV Show "Martin"

          

Tatum Wears "Coloring Book" Colorway for His Son, Deuce

          

P.J. Brings Out the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" F&F 

         

Tobias Throws It Back to the Kobe 11

          

The Rookie Brings the Heat

          

Montrezl Harrell Debuts the Reebok Iverson Legacy

           

The Friday slate includes seven games, so fans will have the opportunity to see an even wider variety of shoes heading into the weekend.    

Related

    OKC Proves It's More Than One-Man Show

    NBA logo
    NBA

    OKC Proves It's More Than One-Man Show

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign Up to Watch NBA League Pass with B/R Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign Up to Watch NBA League Pass with B/R Live

    via B/R Live

    Rival Exec: Clips Are 'Most Attractive FA Situation'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rival Exec: Clips Are 'Most Attractive FA Situation'

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    John Wall Has Beef with Stephen A.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    John Wall Has Beef with Stephen A.

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report