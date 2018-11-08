B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: AJ4 'Cactus Jack' F&F Hit the Court, More on Nov. 8

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: AJ4 'Cactus Jack' F&F Hit the Court, More on Nov. 8November 9, 2018
There were only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but some of the league's most prominent playmakers were in action and showing off their kicks.
Players such as Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum brought the fire, as seen below.
Russ Wears the Nigel Sylvester AJ1s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@RussWest44 arrives wearing the @NigelSylvester x Air Jordan 1 https://t.co/VaDlfy16Hn
Durant Wears a Nike KD 11 PE
Calm Look for CP3, Rocking Nike React Element 87
CP3 Pays Homage to the '90s TV Show "Martin"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@CP3 rocking the Jordan CP3.XI “Martin” against Oklahoma City. https://t.co/95sTjUcrrb
Tatum Wears "Coloring Book" Colorway for His Son, Deuce
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jaytatum0 wearing the Nike PG 2 “Coloring Book” tonight vs. the Suns https://t.co/GAYcKSozj2
P.J. Brings Out the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" F&F
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Looks like P.J. Tucker is about to play in the Friends & Family Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" 😷 https://t.co/Px14rLhTqq
B/R Kicks @brkicks
P.J. Tucker with the purple Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” on court🔥 https://t.co/shDY4Xqo6H
Tobias Throws It Back to the Kobe 11
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 wearing the Nike Kobe 11 Elite “All-Star” tonight. https://t.co/E4iEplFirh
The Rookie Brings the Heat
Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers
.@shaiglalex arrives in the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97. 📸: Cameron Browne https://t.co/DmsuTXJJ3W
Montrezl Harrell Debuts the Reebok Iverson Legacy
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @MONSTATREZZ debuts the Reebok Iverson Legacy against the Blazers. 📸: Sam Forencich https://t.co/JYXOm8PAEZ
The Friday slate includes seven games, so fans will have the opportunity to see an even wider variety of shoes heading into the weekend.
OKC Proves It's More Than One-Man Show