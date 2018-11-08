Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Announce Birth of Daughter Via Surrogate

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Dwyane Wade, left, and Gabrielle Union attend the 13th Annual Inspiration Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
John Salangsang/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade welcomed a new daughter on Wednesday night along with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union:

The baby was born via surrogate after Union shared her struggle with infertility last year

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and are already raising three children—two of Wade's sons from a previous marriage, along with Wade's nephew.

The 36-year-old NBA star returned to the Heat after contemplating retirement this offseason but noted this will be his last season in the league. It will be his 16th campaign, which included 12 All-Star selections and three titles.

He missed Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to "personal reasons," which are now clear.

