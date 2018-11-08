Report: LeVeon Bell's Agent Didn't Know RB Eligible for QB Franchise Tag in 2019

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Le'Veon Bell holdout continues to get more complex.

According to NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, didn't initially realize that Bell could be eligible for the quarterback franchise tender next season even if he sits out the entire 2018 season.

"So what happened was that once that came out, that they're now digging and reading ... trying to understand the language, because there's a lot of language in the CBA, especially for this particular instance," Jones-Drew said. "So they're going back now to really sit down and figure out [the language]."

