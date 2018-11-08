Chelsea Enter Europa League Knockout Stage with 1-0 Win vs. BATE Borisov

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Chelsea secured their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a 1-0 win at BATE Borisov on Thursday.

The Blues dominated possession in the first half but struggled to create chances against a well-organised home side.

The hosts came the closest to opening the scoring in the first 45 minutes when Dmitri Baga's shot beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but crashed against the post.

Chelsea broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half. Emerson Palmieri sent in a cross from the left, and Olivier Giroud headed home his first goal under Maurizio Sarri.

BATE did have chances to equalise—Nikolai Signevich hit the woodwork, while Alexei Rios blazed a fine chance over with the goal gaping.

The result means Chelsea top Group G with 12 points, while a third defeat sees BATE Borisov stay bottom on three points.



What's Next?

BATE face Gorodeya in the Belarusian Cup on Saturday. Chelsea are back in action on Sunday when they host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.