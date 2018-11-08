Report: Starting QB Ian Book out vs. FSU as Notre Dame Looks to Stay Undefeated

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Notre Dame's quest to remain in the College Football Playoff mix has hit a speed bump, as quarterback Ian Book will reportedly miss Saturday's game against Florida State.

Per Irish Sports Daily's Matt Freeman, Book will sit out after suffering "multiple injuries to his midsection" during Notre Dame's 31-21 win over Northwestern on Nov. 3.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Book is only expected to miss one game and should return Nov. 17 against No. 13 Syracuse.

Book took over as Notre Dame's starting quarterback Sept. 22 against Wake Forest. The junior from California has thrown for 1,824 yards with 15 touchdowns and is completing 74.5 percent of his attempts this season. He's thrown at least two touchdowns in all six games as the starter.

With Book sidelined, the Fighting Irish will go back to Brandon Wimbush under center. Wimbush struggled over the first three games this season, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions before being replaced.

Notre Dame has looked completely different with Book at quarterback. The offense has averaged 38.8 points over its past six games after not scoring more than 24 points in any of Wimbush's three starts.

The Irish enter this week with a perfect 9-0 record and are sitting at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings with three games remaining.