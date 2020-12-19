Report: Bills' Stefon Diggs' Foot Injury Suffered Week 15 Expected to Be Minor

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to be OK after suffering a foot injury during the team's 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

Per Kim Jones of the NFL Network, the Bills believe the injury is minor and "will not affect his availability going forward."

The Bills added Diggs to boost their receiving corps as they chase another playoff appearance after last year's 10-win campaign. He's been excellent with 1,314 yards and five touchdowns for the newly-minted AFC East champions.

Diggs was coming off his best season in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old racked up 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Injuries have hampered Diggs at various points throughout his career. He missed time two years ago, sitting out the Week 9 win over the Detroit Lions with a rib injury. He was originally injured the previous week against the New Orleans Saints after recording 119 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Buffalo's offense has mostly run smooth this season under quarterback Josh Allen, but Diggs' presence on the outside eases the burden on the 24-year-old.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Gabriel Davis and Andre Roberts will likely move into Diggs' spot in the offense if he is limited moving forward.