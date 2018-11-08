Liverpool Reportedly Tracking Mallorca Teenager Victor de Baunbag

Rory Marsden
November 8, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Mallorca youth striker Victor de Baunbag, who they have been monitoring for some time. 

According to Josep Capdevila of Sport, the 18-year-old is seen as an ideal fit for the Premier League, and Liverpool have been in touch with his representatives to lodge their interest. 

A physically imposing frontman standing at over six foot, De Baunbag can play out on the flank as well as at No. 9.

Per Capdevila, he is expected to get some game time for Mallorca's first team in 2018-19—the senior side are currently eighth in Spain's Segunda Division—after top-scoring in the youth setup.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures as he attends a Liverpool team press conference at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade on November 5, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group C football match against Red Star Belgrade. (Photo
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Born in Madrid to a Cameroonian family, Liverpool's interest is a clear indication that De Baunbag has great potential.

Liverpool's recent failure to win any silverware has largely been down to a lack of squad depth.

Manager Jurgen Klopp did plenty to address the issue in the summer, and the Reds are still just about keeping pace with defending champions Manchester City in the English top flight.

But they could still do with a wider variety of squad options.

Bringing in young players like De Baunbag would not only help add depth to the squad, it would also ensure Liverpool can look to the future as they aim to re-establish themselves as a title-winning club. 

