Paul Pogba Leaves Door Open for Juventus Return After Manchester United Win

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba did not rule out a return to Juventus after the Red Devils beat his former club 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Per Sky Sport Italia and Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Frenchman added he was "moved" by the warm reception he got from the Juve fans, and when asked whether he could move back to the Serie A champions permanently one day, he said:

"Who knows? I'm with United now. There is so much talk about this, but am happy to be playing for Manchester United. It was wonderful coming back here, although it felt weird going into the 'away' locker room. I was so accustomed to the Juve one.

"The reaction of the fans really moved me, as I missed them and Italian football. It was great to be back in this stadium, where I started out and won big trophies."

Pogba rejoined United in 2014 after a hugely successful four-year spell at Juventus, during which he won four Serie A titles.

On Wednesday it looked to be the former United player on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo, who had won the game against his old club.

The Portuguese netted a fantastic volley in the 65th minute to deservedly put the hosts ahead and break a rare scoring drought in the Champions League, per Opta:

But substitute Juan Mata then equalised four minutes from time with a fine free-kick, and an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute sealed a remarkable turnaround.



It was Juventus' first defeat of the season and their first at home since April.

Pogba was noticeably subdued in the celebrations despite the fact that United's victory put them firmly back in control of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

He explained afterwards why he opted not to celebrate, per Sky Sport Italia and Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia): "I didn’t celebrate when we went 2-1 up, it felt too strange. I saw so many people that I know well. We played against a great team and we really had to win tonight."

United now face Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

They will take great confidence into the derby after downing Juve. But the Sky Blues are unbeaten in the Premier League since April, when they lost 3-2 to United.